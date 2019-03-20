Terrell Suggs Shades Tom Brady, But Also Shows Love For Patriots QB

Terrell Suggs finally is wiling to say something nice about Tom Brady… kinda.

The longtime Baltimore Ravens linebacker, who recently signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, joined FS1’s “Undisputed” on Wednesday to talk about a whole bunch of stuff. Toward the end of the conversation, noted Brady stan Skip Bayless asked Suggs if he’d finally gained respect for the 42-year-old, six-time Super Bowl champion.

Essentially, Suggs said he’s not surprised Brady has made it to age 42 because football has become softer in recent years. But as for the New England Patriots quarterback’s many accomplishments, Suggs can’t help but respect greatness.

Take a look:

Skip Bayless: Have you gained respect for Tom Brady at all? Terrell Suggs: Brady has as many rings as Mike. What can I say to that?@RealSkipBayless: And 3 more than LeBron.@untouchablejay4: Blasphemy against the King is treason. Stop that, Skip. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6Ylck11WN3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 20, 2019

We’re not sure criticizing LeBron James qualifies as “blasphemy,” but whatever.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images