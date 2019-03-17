Watch Brad Marchand Net OT Winner, Bust Out Conor McGregor Celebration

The Boston Bruins picked up a much-needed win Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and earned a few style points for the finish.

Boston picked up a 2-1 win in overtime, with Patrice Bergeron dishing a backhand pass to Brad Marchand who finished the one-timer from below the right faceoff dot.

But it got so much better from there.

After the goal, Marchand busted out a Conor McGregor celebration in a tip of the cap to the UFC superstar who performed the ceremonial puck drop before Saturday’s game in Boston.

Yeah, we’re gonna need another angle on that one.

Absolutely nailed it.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images