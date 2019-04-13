76ers Fans Boo Ben Simmons, Twitter Reacts After Abysmal Playoff Performance

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Ben Simmons struggled in a playoff game.
The 76ers guard had a rough Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in Philadelphia’s 111-102 loss. Simmons had just nine points and was an abysmal 1-for-5 from the charity stripe.
Simmons always has struggled in the postseason (aside from not shooting 3-pointers), scoring over 20 points just one time in 11 postseason games. And it seems as if the fans are getting tired of him not showing up when it counts.
First, the Wells Fargo Center let him hear it after missing a free throw. Then, as it always does, Twitter jumped all over the opportunity to take shots at Simmons.
Simmons had a message for fans during his postgame availability, telling them “if you’re going to boo, stay on that side.” As you probably expected, Sixers fans didn’t take too kindly to that, either.
At least there’s always Game 2, right?
