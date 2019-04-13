76ers Fans Boo Ben Simmons, Twitter Reacts After Abysmal Playoff Performance

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Ben Simmons struggled in a playoff game.

The 76ers guard had a rough Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in Philadelphia’s 111-102 loss. Simmons had just nine points and was an abysmal 1-for-5 from the charity stripe.

Simmons always has struggled in the postseason (aside from not shooting 3-pointers), scoring over 20 points just one time in 11 postseason games. And it seems as if the fans are getting tired of him not showing up when it counts.

First, the Wells Fargo Center let him hear it after missing a free throw. Then, as it always does, Twitter jumped all over the opportunity to take shots at Simmons.

Ben Simmons shoots with the wrong hand. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 13, 2019

Ben Simmons disappearing in the playoffs, a tradition like any other — 🌮 Jam (@JamPackard) April 13, 2019

@sixers #Bensimmons is the worst. This dude won't shoot the ball for nothing and his lack of effort and attempts to shoot the ball is disgraceful. The team and everyone else want him to shoot but he won't and y'all losing to Brooklyn is disgraceful as is the way y'all play! — ED HARRISON (@ewh1971) April 13, 2019

Remember when y’all called Ben Simmons the next Lebron — Nathaniel Haynes (@_Nate7) April 13, 2019

Poor Ben Simmons, he don’t know how Philly fans operate 😩 — Erica Michelle 🏁 (@EricaSpeaksss) April 13, 2019

I think it’s HILARIOUS that everyone crowned Ben Simmons the next LeBron… the dude can’t shoot beyond 10 feet! The only guy close to “Next LeBron” is Giannis. And Giannis is a Greek God mixture of LeBron and Shaq. — Brennan Olin (@brennan_olin) April 13, 2019

Simmons had a message for fans during his postgame availability, telling them “if you’re going to boo, stay on that side.” As you probably expected, Sixers fans didn’t take too kindly to that, either.

If you not going to show up, go to another team. — Ole's Wheel (@OGSWheel) April 13, 2019

How about you just make your free throws, @BenSimmons25? Or are you still adjusting to the league during your third rookie season? https://t.co/3vo2vx2qd2 — Alex (@alex_evange81) April 13, 2019

This is the fastest way out of the city. How bout we give Jimmy the contract we were gonna give you? @BenSimmons25 https://t.co/0Xh0jAnPrl — brother dan (@brotherdanpart2) April 13, 2019

How about we will stop booing the @sixers when Ben Simmons learns a jump shot. — MrRybread (@Mr_Rybread) April 13, 2019

At least there’s always Game 2, right?

