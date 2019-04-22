Bruins Entered Crucial Game 6 Vs. Maple Leafs With Plenty Of Confidence

With their season hanging in the balance, the Boston Bruins knew they had to secure a win in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series against the Toronto Maple Leafs if they wanted to reach the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Brandon Carlo said the Bruins entered the game with “no doubt” and “a lot of faith” in Boston’s ability to bring home the victory Sunday afternoon. Carlo pointed to the team’s resilience through some of their greatest adversities as just one reason why Boston was successful in bringing the series back to home ice.

