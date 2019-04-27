Julian Edelman Spends Saturday With Tom Brady, Danny Amendola In Boston

New England Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman have had busy offseasons thus far, and much of that has been broadcast on their respective social media accounts.

Brady and Edelman worked out together Saturday at Boston College’s football facility, where the Patriots quarterback shared an Instagram showing a deep pass to the energetic wideout.

Edelman shared his own picture of the two working out Saturday morning. The post featured himself in the foreground and Brady throwing a pass off in the distance, with the caption reading, “There is no substitution for persistence. #BackAtIt”.

Brady naturally chimed in with his goofy social media personality by commenting, “Peanut butter and Jelly”.

Following the workout with his quarterback, Edelman posted a photo of himself with former teammate and now-Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola on either side of Edelman’s daughter, Lily Rose, in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

Amendola made some social media waves earlier this month after his relationship-related breakdown on Instagram, while Edelman gave his thoughts in a hilarious but logical comment.

No surprise that Amendola came up to see his friend and former teammate following a bit of a rough patch.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images