Marcus Johansson Scores First Goal In Bruins Uniform Vs. Blue Jackets

Marcus Johansson has scored his first goal in a Boston Bruins uniform one month after joining the squad.

With less than three minutes left in the first period, the Bruins forward sent the puck past netminder Joonas Korpisalo and into the back of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ net at Nationwide Arena. Johansson spent most of March on the bench with an upper-body injury shortly after being acquired by Boston in February.

For more on Johansson’s first goal as a Bruin, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images