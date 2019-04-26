Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Red Sox Pitcher Shares Update On Himself After Surgery

The Boston Red Sox were dealt a tough blow with regards to Nathan Eovaldi, but the good news is there isn’t much uncertainty about the procedure.

Eovaldi had to have surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He underwent the procedure — which he had last year, as well — earlier this week, and the expectation is he will resume pitching in six weeks.

Ahead of Friday’s Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Eovaldi gave an update on himself.

Eovaldi said surgery went well and was very similar to last year when he had it. Next step is to wait 7-10 days until stitches come out then they’ll map out a plan to build up. He thinks having gone through it last year, he knows what to expect as far as recovery — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) April 26, 2019

The 29-year-old is an important part of the middle of the Sox rotation, so it will be a relief when Boston finally gets him back. In the meantime, Josh Smith will make his Red Sox debut in a spot start Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images