Red Sox Injuries: Here’s Latest On Dustin Pedroia, Brock Holt, Brian Johnson

The Boston Red Sox are getting closer and closer to having a healthy roster.

The injury bug has been unkind to the Sox of late, with Dustin Pedroia, Nathan Eovaldi, Brian Johnson, Eduardo Nuñez and Brock Holt all on the injured list. While the slew of injuries certainly isn’t ideal, it seems as if the team is inching closer to getting some of its players back.

Manager Alex Cora told MassLive before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park that Pedroia and Nuñez will run this weekend. Nuñez also will complete a “full workout” Saturday. Pedroia has been on the injured list since April 18 after re-aggravating his surgically repaired knee. Nuñez was placed on the IL just a day later with a back strain.

Brock Holt (scratched cornea) went 1-for-3 in his first rehab assignment game with Triple-A Pawtucket. The utility man recently suffered a setback, but seems to be on the right track now.

“It’s only six at-bats and he didn’t play the field as the DH,” Cora told MassLive. “He felt good. He saw the ball well.”

Pitcher Brian Johnson will toss a fastball-only bullpen session Sunday. The lefty has been on the IL with elbow inflammation, which isn’t as serious an injury as the team initially thought.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images