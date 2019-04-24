Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Boston Sticks With Michael Chavis In Game 3

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday will begin the surprisingly monumental task of splitting a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

Alex Cora’s club squandered any momentum gained from a sweep in Tampa Bay by dropping both games of a day-night doubleheader with the Tigers on Tuesday. The Red Sox will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez on Wednesday for the third contest of the four-game set at Fenway Park.

The Tigers will counter with right-hander Tyson Ross.

As for the lineups, rookie Michael Chavis will play second base and bat seventh in his fourth consecutive start. Christian Vazquez will bat ninth and handle catching duties for Rodriguez.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

BOSTON RED SOX (9-15)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (1-2, 7.20 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (12-10)

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Niko Goodrum, LF

Brandon Dixon, DH

Ronny Rodriguez, SS

Gordon Beckham, 2B

Grayson Greiner, C

JaCoby Jones, CF

Tyson Ross, RHP (1-2, 3.38 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images