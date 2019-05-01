Rockets Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

If Game 1 was any indication, the second-round NBA playoff series between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors is going to live up to the hype.

The two-time defending NBA champions narrowly edged out the Rockets at Oracle Arena despite 35 points from James Harden. Houston will look to even the series in Tuesday night’s Game 2 before the best-of-seven series shifts to Toyota Center.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 2 online:

When: Tuesday, April 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images