Sam Kennedy Confirms Red Sox Invited Patriots To Fenway Park Opening Day

What’s better than celebrating a World Series title? Celebrating a World Series title and a Super Bowl title, of course.

The Boston Red Sox will provide fans with that opportunity next Tuesday before their 2019 home opener, as team president and CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed the New England Patriots have been invited to join the Opening Day festivities at Fenway Park.

“We’ve invited the Patriots and we’re ecstatic they’re going to be there. It’s going to be a great day,” Kennedy told reporters Thursday at a community event in Boston, per CBS Boston.

The Red Sox are coming off a 2018 campaign in which they racked up a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins en route to securing their fourth championship since 2004. The Patriots, meanwhile, won another Super Bowl in February — their sixth since the 2001 NFL season — while Tom Brady and Bill Belichick continued to cement their legacies as arguably the greatest quarterback and head coach, respectively, in football history.

Kennedy wouldn’t reveal many details about next Tuesday’s pregame ceremonies, during which the Red Sox will receive their 2018 World Series rings. But it should be a memorable day at the ballpark, to say the least.

“It has been a tough start to the season, but we’re going to celebrate Boston championships on Tuesday,” Kennedy said. “We’ve had a great tradition of celebrating and recognizing Boston teams and their championships, so we’re excited to be celebrating two championships that took place.”

Let’s face it, New England: You’re spoiled.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images