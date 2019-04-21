Trail Blazers Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 4 Online

The Portland Trail Blazers look to take a 3-1 series lead when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series on Sunday night.

After dropping the first two games of the series on the road, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder won Game 3 on their home court. Westbrook was a key player in Oklahoma’s 120-108 win Friday, dropping 33 points.

Although the Trail Blazers are favored in the series, the Thunder are a difficult team to play against with guys like Westbrook and Paul George on the court. The Blazers will look to their core in CJ McCollum, Rodney Hood and Damian Lillard to pull off a Game 4 victory on the road.

Here’s how to watch Trailblazers-Thunder:

Start Time: Sunday, April 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images