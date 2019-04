Michael Chavis wasted no time making an impression on Boston Red Sox fans.

The Sox top prospect, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, was used as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

And with one out and Jackie Bradley Jr. on first, Chavis smacked a double to center.

Take a look:

He's going to want that ball back. pic.twitter.com/GCXSx7NMcq — NESN (@NESN) April 21, 2019

Welcome to the big leagues, kid.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images