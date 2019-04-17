What’s That Smell? ESPN’s Max Kellerman Denies Farting During ‘First Take’

And you thought Max Kellerman’s sports takes smelled like butt.

The ESPN personality is feeling the heat after allegedly attempting to cover up a fart during Monday’s “First Take” episode. Reddit user YaBoiMirakek was the first to point out the ill-timed waft, which occurred during a conversation about the Golden State playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

As you might expect, Kellerman is denying the whole thing.

Check out the the 5:40 mark in the video below and judge for yourself:

Yeah, that’s a fart.

ESPN’s Dan Le Batard gave Kellerman the opportunity to fess up during his radio show, but Kellerman insists there was no cheese cutting on the set of “First Take.”

“Right before I got off the set I saw this, right before the last commercial break, and I tried to listen for it and I couldn’t hear it,” he said, per the New York Post. “Even just now when you played it, I couldn’t hear it. But let’s say there was that noise, I don’t know who dealt it. It wasn’t me, that’s all I can tell you.”

So, does Kellerman’s denial pass the smell test? Like other alleged farts from years past, the evidence is overwhelming.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/ESPN