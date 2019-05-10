Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble. That much we know for sure.

Between the abrupt resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, swinging and missing on two potential coaching candidates and a lack of structure heading into a pivotal offseason, Lakers fans have come to a boiling point.

Fans decided to schedule a protest for Friday afternoon outside Staples Center on a Lakers Reddit page, which involved notifying the LAPD, local news outlets, the surrounding businesses and even creating a press release.

So yes, it seemed to be well organized, much like the Lakers season, but this too turned out to be a disappointment. Check out the initial scene below:

Lakers fans are making their voices heard at the STAPLES Center 😤 pic.twitter.com/PSqtKqKXfl — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 10, 2019

That… is a tough look.

Eventually more protesters would arrive, but it wouldn’t get much better.

“My uncle had Magic, my brother had Kobe, I have LeBron. What’s he brought me? Nothing. I want rings. That’s what we want.”#LakersProtestpic.twitter.com/iTx6mek5oW — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 10, 2019

And of course, Clipper Darrell (Los Angeles Clippers super-fan) came out to rain on their lackluster parade.

Clipper Darrell just showed up to take his victory lap at the Lakers protest. pic.twitter.com/5f8twCOQaE — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 10, 2019

This might actually be rock bottom for the Lakers and Clipper Darrell loves it. pic.twitter.com/z9Nsl79iRR — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 10, 2019

So the protest didn’t go as planned, but for their sake, we hope the Lakers get a head coach in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images