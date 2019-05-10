Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts has been at the heart of the Boston Red Sox’s resurgence over the last few weeks, and his numbers are there to prove it.

Betts is hitting .382 over his last 18 games to go along with four home runs, six doubles and 14 RBIs. It hasn’t taken long for the reigning American League MVP to raise his average from .200 to .290.

For more on Betts' impressive production at the plate

