Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Game 4 Lines, Pairings

The Bruins, really, really can’t afford to lose Thursday night, and they’re enlisting the help of David Backes in hopes of ensuring they don’t fall to defeat at Nationwide Arena.
Boston is looking to avoid getting pushed to the brink of elimination when it takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs second round. The B’s currently trail the best-of-seven series 2-1.
Backes, who hasn’t played since Game 5 of the first round, is expected to slot in on the second line right wing alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Karson Kuhlman will be scratched as a result, with Danton Heinen going to the third line and David Pastrnak the top unit.
The Bruins have struggled all series to figure out Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, and part of the issue is the poor job they’ve done establishing a net-front presence. That’s Backes’ calling card in the attacking end, so that, coupled with his physical style, could be a much-needed addition to the lineup.
Tuukka Rask will start in net for Boston.
Here are the projected Game 4 lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (1-2)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes
Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (2-1)
Artemi Panarin–Pierre-Luc Dubois–Cam Atkinson
Nick Foligno–Matt Duchene–Josh Anderson
Ryan Dzingel–Alexander Wennberg–Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Dubinsky–Boone Jenner–Riley Nash
Zach Werenski –- Seth Jones
Dean Kukan –- David Savard
Scott Harrington -– Adam Clendening
Sergei Bobrovsky
