Zdeno Chara is the type of guy who would kick your ass and apologize after.

Just ask Chris Thorburn.

The St. Louis Blues winger was among several players recently interviewed by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan for a piece on Chara’s reputation across the NHL. Thorburn, a 14-year veteran who appeared in only one game with St. Louis this season, described what it’s like to fight the Boston Bruins captain, who stands 6-foot-9 and packs quite a punch.

“I’ve actually fought him twice,” Thorburn told Kaplan. “The second one I asked him (to fight). The first one he came after me. I think our tough guy fought (former Bruins forward Milan Lucic), and then I bumped (Chara), and he grabbed me and he hit me pretty hard with one. He could have hit me again, but another part of him is such a respectful player, he didn’t. If you’re willing to fight him — well first, good luck. But he plays by the code and the rules, and that’s why everyone respects him.”

Chara, now 42 years old and in his 21st season, has been involved in 65 fights at the NHL level, according to HockeyFights.com. Him and Thorburn fought on Dec. 12, 2008 and Jan. 4, 2014. Yet you’d be hard-pressed to find too many players in the league who actually hate Chara, for he’s long carried himself with class and dignity despite being a physical force on the ice.

Chara currently is seeking his second ring with the Bruins, who defeated the Blues in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. Win or lose, it’s hard to imagine the veteran defenseman’s character being called into question anytime soon, even if he bloodies a few more noses.

