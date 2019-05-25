Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Dustin Pedroia and Brock Holt will continue their rehab assignments in Portland.

Both Boston Red Sox players have been with Triple-A Pawtucket rehabbing from their respective injuries. And the PawSox on Friday announced they have transferred the duo to Double-A Portland.

Red Sox transfer rehab assignments of Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia from Pawtucket to Portland as Sea Dogs host Altoona this weekend. #PawSox add RH reliever Adam Lau from Portland. He had a 1.83 ERA in 12 RA with 26 SO in 19.2 IP for Sea Dogs — PawSox (@PawSox) May 24, 2019

Pedroia (knee) played with the Sea Dogs earlier in May, batting .250 with an RBI in one game. He batted .158 in five games with Pawtucket.

Holt (shoulder) has been in Pawtucket since May 15, and totes a .260 average with two doubles and a home run. They both started for Portland in Friday’s game.

Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia were both lifted midway through Double-A Portland's game against Altoona tonight. Holt went 0-for-2 with a walk while Pedroia went 0-for-2. They started at SS and 2B, respectively. #RedSox — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) May 24, 2019

There’s no timetable for either player to rejoin the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images