Both Dustin Pedroia and Brock Holt will continue their rehab assignments in Portland.
Both Boston Red Sox players have been with Triple-A Pawtucket rehabbing from their respective injuries. And the PawSox on Friday announced they have transferred the duo to Double-A Portland.
Pedroia (knee) played with the Sea Dogs earlier in May, batting .250 with an RBI in one game. He batted .158 in five games with Pawtucket.
Holt (shoulder) has been in Pawtucket since May 15, and totes a .260 average with two doubles and a home run. They both started for Portland in Friday’s game.
There’s no timetable for either player to rejoin the Red Sox.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images