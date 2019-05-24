Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was present at John Havlicek’s memorial service at Trinity Church in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood on Thursday, just three weeks after suffering a heart attack in Milawukee.

Ainge didn’t speak to reporters following the memorial service, but Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca shared a few encouraging words on Ainge’s current state.

“Danny’s a tireless worker,” Pagliuca told reporters, per MassLive. “We’re trying to make him slow down, but he seems very healthy and he’s on a plant-based diet, feeling good, and we’re just happy to see him back.”

This incident was Ainge’s second heart attack in 10 years, so it’s not surprising to see the front office executive making some dietary changes to put his health first.

Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that Ainge has been back around the team for about two weeks now, according to Masslive. This means that he’s likely been involved with plenty of the Celtics’ pre-draft workouts, which are now in full swing ahead of the June 20 NBA Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images