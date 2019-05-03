David Backes Likely To Remain In Bruins’ Lineup For Game 5 Vs. Blue Jackets

It looks like David Backes will be rewarded for his play Thursday night in the Boston Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 4 of the teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Friday that Backes most likely will remain in Boston’s lineup Saturday night for a crucial Game 5 at TD Garden.

Cassidy said that Backes will likely play again tomorrow. “He did his job well.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 3, 2019

Backes assisted on Sean Kuraly’s second goal of the playoffs to give the Bruins an important 3-1 lead in the third period of Game 4 in Columbus. The Bruins desperately needed that tally, and Backes provided the spark that lit the fire.

Backes did more than just assist on the Bruins’ third goal, though. He provided a strong physical presence throughout the game, even after taking a Dean Kukan elbow to the head.

Cassidy still could change his mind regarding the Bruins’ Game 5 lineup, obviously. But if Backes dresses again, it could be another physical game in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images