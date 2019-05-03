N’Keal Harry Reminds His Ex-Coach Of This Former Great NFL Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots will have a valuable asset if N’Keal Harry’s former coach is right about him.

Arizona State wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher told CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar on Tuesday Patriots first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft reminds him of former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin. Fisher made the comparison due to Harry’s combination of size, strength, speed and versatility, traits which made Bolden a three-time Pro Bowler during his 14-year NFL career.

“The guy he reminds me of, though he’s faster, is Anquan Boldin,” Fisher said. “He’s got that kind of body, that kind of strength, that kind of power. Anquan could play inside and outside and had a good natural feel for the game.

“(Arizona State head) Coach (Herm) Edwards felt like he reminded him of Dez Bryant, that’s a fair comparison. To me, just his game and the way he plays, a few months ago when people asked me that: Anquan Boldin.

“A guy whose body is built to go the distance. He can take the punishment, he can play inside, he can play outside for you and he’s got strong hands. Anquan’s 40 time wasn’t as fast as N’Keal’s, but he had that competitive speed and then he had a natural ability to make you miss and make plays, and that’s what the great ones have, and N’Keal has that.”

Bolden played for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers between 2003 and 2015. He retired in 2017 as the NFL’s 14th all-time leader in receiving yards (13,779) and 23rd all-time in touchdown receptions (82).

Should Harry, who at 32nd overall was the highest receiver ever drafted by Bill Belichick’s Patriots, forge a career similar to Bolden’s and spend the bulk of it in New England, he’ll represent a worthwhile gamble, as the Patriots look to extend their dynasty into yet another new decade.

