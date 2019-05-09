How J.D. Martinez’s Father Helped Him Overcome Power Struggles At Plate

J.D. Martinez certainly is known for his power at the plate.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter clubbed 43 home runs and had 130 RBIs in his first year with the team in 2018, and was awarded with two Silver Slugger awards.

We’re familiar with how focused Martinez is with his plate appearances. He records his batting practices in order to see how he can improve, as well as helps out his teammates with their swings (see Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr.).

So when Martinez has an off night at the plate, it’s certainly understandable why he’s hard on himself.

Take Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles when the slugger went 0-for-4. But thankfully, he had his dad, Julio Martinez, to help him see past a rough night.

“He puts a lot of time into this — constantly, 24/7. Trust me on that,” Julio told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I was up last night with him until about 2 in the morning.”

J.D. bounced back Tuesday night, going 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and three RBIs. His one hit was a milestone for the 30-year-old — his 200th career home run that helped give the Red Sox the lead in the first inning of their eventual 8-5 win. His father noted he’s given his son some key advice throughout his whole life, and it’s probably safe to say it came into play Tuesday. “I guess what we taught him all through life, all through the years, you never quit, you never give up,” Julio said. “A man is not looked at for how many times he falls but for how many times he gets up. That’s my philosophy, and that’s the way he thinks about it.” As long as J.D. keeps following his father’s advice, Red Sox fans are sure to see the power they’re used to seeing from No. 28. Click here to read Speier’s entire conversation with J.D. and Julio Martinez >>>

