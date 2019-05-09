Terry Rozier ‘Grateful’ To Still Be With Celtics This Season After 2018 Run

Terry Rozier found himself as a starter for the Boston Celtics in the 2017-18 NBA playoffs due to the absence of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving.

And boy, did he have an impact.

The C’s, as you remember, lost to the then-LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final. And despite the run Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown played in helping Boston get as far as it did, he knew it wouldn’t be the same come the following season.

With a healthy Irving and Hayward returning to the lineup, Rozier’s role was diminished. But that doesn’t make him any less grateful to be donning the Celtics uniform.

“It’s just kind of different,” Rozier told MassLive when asked if this year’s postseason had the same feel as last years. “Speaking personally for myself, when the playoffs started, it ain’t even feel like the playoffs. Things was a little bit different. Obviously I’m in a different spot, things like that, but I’m just grateful to still be wearing ‘Celtics’ across my chest.”

Rozier has struggled offensively against the Bucks in the C’s Eastern Conference semifinal matchup, but his numbers defensively have been strong. But Rozier and Co. find themselves down 3-1 heading into a crucial Game 5 against the Bucks on Wednesday night, and he’ll likely want to play a big role in helping extending the season.

