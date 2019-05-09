Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have started locking up their 2019 NFL Draft class.

Second-round pick Joejuan Williams, a defensive back out of Vanderbilt, signed his four-year rookie contract Thursday, a source told NESN.com. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Patriots traded up to select Williams 45th overall in the draft.

Williams, 21, has impressive size for a defensive back at 6-foot-4, 211 pounds. He intercepted four passes and broke up 13 in his junior season before leaving school early for the NFL.

Williams is expected to cover big wide receivers and athletic tight ends for the Patriots. He ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at his pro day with a 6.92-second three-cone drill, 4.07-second short shuttle, 36-inch vertical leap and 10-feet, seven-inch broad jump.

Patriots rookie minicamp runs from May 10-12. The Patriots selected 10 players in the 2019 draft and signed 11 more undrafted free agents.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images