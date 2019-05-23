Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Raptors are two wins away from an NBA Finals appearance and Kawhi Leonard already is receiving offers to stay in Toronto.

Leonard was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Raptors with just one year left on his contract. And while it’s unknown where the star forward will go, that won’t stop offers from businesses in Toronto reaching out to try and persuade the 27-year-old to remain North of the boarder.

Restaurants and bars have joined in on the “Ka’Wine and Dine” experiment, where Leonard will be able to eat and drink at select places for free if he re-joins the Raptors this summer.

But that’s not all.

The Condo Store Inc.’s CEO Simon S. Mass has agreed to offer to Leonard a beautiful, multi-million dollar condo. All he has to do is re-sign with Toronto.

You can see images of the condo, provided by Livabl, here.

“It was a five-minute conversation that wasn’t discussed again till Monday night when I brought it up with an associate of mine,” Mass told ForTheWin. “And he said I should seriously consider putting the offer out there officially. Which is exactly what we did through a local Toronto real estate publication called livabl.com.”

Leonard certainly has some enticing offers. But will it be enough for him to stay? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images