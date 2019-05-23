Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Been wondering how the whole Kristaps Porzingis-New York Knicks divorce went down? Well, we now finally have some insight into what happened behind closed doors.

After some friction between Porzingis and the organization, the 23-year-old was traded to the Dallas Mavericks back in January. The 2015 first-round pick apparently wasn’t pleased with the direction of the team, and expressed this to team executives just prior to his departure.

At a fan forum held Wednesday, Knicks president Steve Mills opened up about just what happened at that reported meeting.

“(Porzingis) walked into my office — and (general manager Scott Perry) was sitting there with me — and point blank said to us, ‘I don’t want to be here. I’m not going to re-sign with the Knicks and I’m going to give you seven days to trade me or I’m going back to Europe,'” Mills said.

With trade offers for Porzingis dating back to September, the Knicks were lucky to have had options.

“Fortunately for us … we had a number of deals lined up,” Mills said. “We just started a trade call as soon as he walked out of the office.”

So while it seems to have been a bitter separation, it sounds like both parties ended up happier after all was said and done.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images