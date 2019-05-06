LeBron James Expresses Frustrations After Magic Johnson Steps Down

Magic Johnson’s resignation from the Los Angeles Lakers was odd, impromptu and extremely surprising. It turns out those close to the situation were equally as surprised as the rest of us.

LeBron James shared his account of the night Johnson stepped down as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations on HBO’s “The Shop”, expressing frustrations with the way he handled the situation, as well as the timing of his announcement.

“No one had no idea,” James said on “The Shop”. “We were like, ‘Damn, like right now?’ It was literally 70 minutes on the clock before (the tip-off). I’m not playing, but my team is still playing, and you kind of decide to do that right here, right now. I feel like there’s a time and place for things and I believe that you knew that you were going to make that decision, so why would you do it here and why would you do it now?”

Check out his response here:

LeBron and Lonzo look back on the night Magic stepped down (NSFW)#TheShopHBO (via @uninterrupted)pic.twitter.com/U0xXGOczbo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2019

These are all completely valid points from the face of the Lakers. Talk about being blindsided.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images