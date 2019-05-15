What a disaster night for New York Knicks fans.
The Knicks missed out on the top pick in the NBA Draft, with the New Orleans Pelicans jumping up to grab the top pick in Tuesday night’s draft lottery.
New York has big plans for the offseason and already are rumored to have a deal in place with Kevin Durant. Reports also surfaced that the Knicks would have leveraged the top pick, which likely will be Duke phenom Zion Williamson, in a trade for Anthony Davis. Now, the Pelicans hold all cards — and Davis.
So naturally, Twitter exploded when the order was revealed.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights:
You can see the full lottery results here >>>
Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images