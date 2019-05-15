Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a disaster night for New York Knicks fans.

The Knicks missed out on the top pick in the NBA Draft, with the New Orleans Pelicans jumping up to grab the top pick in Tuesday night’s draft lottery.

New York has big plans for the offseason and already are rumored to have a deal in place with Kevin Durant. Reports also surfaced that the Knicks would have leveraged the top pick, which likely will be Duke phenom Zion Williamson, in a trade for Anthony Davis. Now, the Pelicans hold all cards — and Davis.

So naturally, Twitter exploded when the order was revealed.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

🤔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 15, 2019

AD and Zion will they still keep AD 🤔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 15, 2019

The Grizzlies and Knicks talking themselves into the 2nd and 3rd picks. pic.twitter.com/ZobNb3FVU9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2019

THE KNICKS DID NOT GET THE NO. 1 OR NO. 2 Pick pic.twitter.com/afdUyAZb4I — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 15, 2019

Best option at #3 pic.twitter.com/qfjzq3uH03 — Steven Rodriguez (@_stevenrod) May 15, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images