Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three rounds down, one to go.

The Boston Bruins have knocked off three teams this spring, securing them a place in the Stanley Cup Final, where they’ll take on the St. Louis Blues beginning with Monday’s Game 1.

It’s been a wildly entertaining postseason so far for the B’s, and the next few weeks promise to have some big moments as Boston looks for its second Cup this decade.

In this episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen preview the upcoming matchup from top to bottom, and offer their predictions for the best-of-seven series. They also take a quick look back at the B’s sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Take a listen to the episode in the player below.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports Images