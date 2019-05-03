Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Jackie Bradley Jr. Sits, Tzu-Wei Lin Starts In Center

Chris Sale looks to get the Red Sox back in the win column when Boston takes on the Chicago White Sox for Game 2 of their four-game set Friday night.
Sale has struggled to begin the season, posting an 0-5 record through six starts. The left-hander hopes to amass his first win against his former team at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Red Sox are coming off a heartbreaking 6-4 loss that saw the White Sox win in walk-off fashion, and manager Alex Cora is switching up his lineup a tad in hopes to get the W. Jackie Bradley Jr. will get the night off, with Tzu-Wei Lin filling in center field and batting eighth. Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties for Sale and bat ninth.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
BOSTON RED SOX (14-18)
Andrew Benintendi, LF
Mookie Betts, RF
J.D. Martinez, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
Michael Chavis, 2B
Mitch Moreland, 1B
Tzu-Wei Lin, CF
Sandy Leon, C
Chris Sale, LHP (0-5, 6.30 ERA)
CHICAGO WHITE SOX (14-15)
Leury Garcia, CF
Tim Anderson, SS
Jose Abreu, 1B
James McCann, DH
Yoan Moncada, 3B
Jose Rondon, 2B
Wellington Castillo, C
Ryan Cordell, RF
Adam Engel, CF
Reynaldo Lopez, RHP (2-3, 6.03 ERA)
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
