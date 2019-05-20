A little luck is needed in order to win the Super Bowl, a notion the New England Patriots have put on display throughout their dynastic run.

The Patriots, of course, earned every bit of their six Super Bowl titles, but it’s safe to say occasional moments of good fortune helped them along the way. NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus believes New England will need this trend to continue in the 2019 season if the franchise hopes to win back-to-back championships.

In a recent column for NFL.com, Hanzus compiled a list including both teams and individual players in need of good luck in the upcoming season. For the Patriots, Hanzus zeroed in on arguably the team’s most glaring question mark as training camp approaches.

“The Patriots need … a playmaker to materialize on offense,” Hanzus writes. “Don’t get this long-suffering Jets fan going on the Patriots and the subject of luck. They’ve gotten more than their fair share during their incredible decades-long run. But the Pats could use some more fortuity if they hope to score points with regularity in the post-Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) era. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels acknowledged this week that New England’s offensive game plan is very much under construction at the moment. The team used a first-round pick on wide receiver N’Keal Harry, but there remains much to sort out here. How can Austin Seferian-Jenkins and newly unretired Ben Watson step into the instrumental role Rob Gronkowski had on this offense? Will Josh Gordon be a contributor Bill Belichick can count on? Oh, and Tom Brady will turn 42 in August. If the Pats finish with a top 10 offense in 2019, McDaniels can write his own ticket.”

There’s a chance there won’t be a ton of emphasis on the passing game in New England this season. The running attack largely powered the Patriots to Super Bowl LIII, and they certainly have the personnel to be a ground-and-pound team in 2019. The loaded backfield, which added Damien Harris through the draft, also features capable pass catchers, which should take pressure off New England’s wide receivers and tight ends.

The Patriots tend to always make the most of what they have. After nearly two decades of sustained success, why should we start to doubt them now?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images