The Boston Red Sox faced a slew of injury problems in their bullpen at the beginning of the 2013 season, but thanks to Koji Uehara, Boston persevered and went on to win the World Series.

Uehara officially retired from baseball Sunday, causing Red Sox fans everywhere to reminisce about their favorite “High-Five City” moments.

The right-hander posted impressive numbers during his first season as Boston’s closer, finishing with 21 saves and a 1.09 ERA in 74 1/3 innings.

For more on Uehara's career, check out the "Red Sox Gameday Live" video above

