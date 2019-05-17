Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a 2018 American League Championship Series rematch Friday night when the Boston Red Sox open up a three-game set against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

The two teams haven’t seen each other since Boston knocked Houston out of the postseason last fall. The Astros look to extend their eight-game winning streak, while the Sox hope to make it two straight.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will shuffle his lineup a little bit heading into Friday’s contest. Sandy Leon, who usually handles the catching duties for Rick Porcello, is on paternity leave so Christian Vazquez will get the start behind the dish. Jackie Bradley Jr. will sit, meaning Mookie Betts will shift to center field while J.D. Martinez mans right. Eduardo Nunez will be the designated hitter and bat ninth.

Houston will send Gerrit Cole to the mound to oppose Porcello. Both pitchers are looking to get a win to go above the .500 mark.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (23-20)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, CF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Rick Porcello, RHP (3-3, 5.15 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (29-15)

George Springer, DH

Alex Bregman, 3B

Michael Brantley, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Josh Reddick, RF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Aledmys Diaz, 2B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Jake Marisnick, CF

Gerrit Cole, RHP (4-4, 3.88 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images