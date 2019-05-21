Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, what’s up with J.D. Martinez?

The slugger sat out Monday’s series opener between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, seemingly to get a routine day of rest. But Martinez also is missing from Tuesday’s lineup, suggesting the Red Sox star is dealing with some sort of nagging ailment.

In any event, Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound as the Red Sox look to win their second straight game. The Blue Jays will counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman.

As for the lineups, Mitch Moreland will fill in at designated hitter and bat third while Steve Pearce will play first base and bat ninth. Red-hot rookie Michael Chavis will start at second base and bat sixth.

Tuesday’s game also will mark Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s debut against the Red Sox. The Blue Jays phenom will play third base and bat second at Rogers Center.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (24-22)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Steve Pearce, 1B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-2, 4.89 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (19-27)

Jonathan Davis, CF

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Rowdy Tellez, DH

Randal Grichuk, RF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Billy McKinney, LF

Danny Jansen, C

Brandon Drury, 2B

Marcus Stroman (1-6 2.95 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images