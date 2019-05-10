Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox on Friday are looking to take their record above the .500 mark for the first time this season.

And, coincidentally, the Sox will try to make that a reality against the team they opened the season against, the Seattle Mariners. In fact, the only other time the Red Sox have been .500 this season was during their opening four-game set against Seattle.

The two sides will kick off a three-game weekend series at Fenway Park on Friday night, with Eduardo Rodriguez set to get the ball for the hosts. He’ll be opposed by Mariners rookie right-hander Erik Swanson.

Christian Vazquez will catch Eduardo Rodriguez and hit ninth. Michael Chavis will bat seventh and play second base.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (19-19)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (3-2, 5.40 ERA)

SEATTLE MARINERS (20-20)

Mitch Haniger, RF

Domingo Santana, LF

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Ryon Healy, 3B

Jay Bruce, 1B

Tim Beckham, 2B

J.P. Crawford, SS

Tom Murphy, C

Braden Bishop, CF

Erik Swanson, RHP (1-3, 4.94 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images