After an iffy weekend, the Boston Red Sox returned to form Monday afternoon in Toronto — and in a big way.

The Red Sox pounded the Blue Jays 12-2 at Rogers Center in what was one of the few easy victories of the season. David Price, making his first start since May 2, stymied the Jays over five impressive innings to pick up his second win of the year.

Good to have you back, DP. pic.twitter.com/LG9bJTmlTX — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2019

However, as good as Price was, Monday was all about the offense.

The Red Sox pounded 16 hits on the afternoon, including Michael Chavis’ ninth homer of the season and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s first round-tripper since the World Series. Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts also went deep for Boston.

Four members of the lineup finished with multiple hits, including 3-for-5 performances from Devers, Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland.

The Red Sox improved to 25-22 with the win, while the Jays dropped to 19-29 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Laugher.

Win’s haven’t come as easy for the Red Sox as they did last season, but Monday offered one of the few opportunities to sit back, relax and enjoy a blowout.

ON THE BUMP

— Price’s return from the injured list went about as well as the Red Sox could have hoped for.

The lefty surrendered two runs on three hits over five innings while striking out four and walking none. He improved to 2-2 on the season and lowered his ERA to 3.29 in the process.

Price’s only hiccup came in the second inning, when he surrendered a two-run homer to catcher Luke Maile.

The left-hander threw 67 pitches, 48 of which went for strikes.

— Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, Ryan Brasier and Hector Velazquez combined to hold the Jays scoreless over the next four innings.

— The four right-handers combined to strike out five while allowing just one baserunner, a walk by Hembree.

— Velazquez finished the game by striking out the side in the ninth.

#RedSox pitchers threw 7 no-hit innings to end the game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JM1nb5iyko — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2019

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— This was a legitimate mashing by the Red Sox lineup.

— Devers got the ball rolling in the first inning with a two-out RBI single to right field. He then forced an errant throw while stealing second base, allowing Bogaerts — who singled earlier in the frame — to scamper home.

— The Red Sox tagged Jays starter Edwin Jackson for four runs in the third, thanks to a two-run single from Bogaerts and this two-run blast by Chavis:

Taking the show north of the border. pic.twitter.com/YcWKMqmjHU — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2019

The rookie second baseman finished 2-for-5 and now is hitting .296 with nine homers and 24 RBIs.

— Bradley ended his homerless drought with this two-run, opposite-field shot off reliever Elvis Luciano in the sixth inning:

Not getting that one back! 💣 pic.twitter.com/fEAq96wjzh — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2019

— Boston tacked on two more runs in the seventh after an RBI single from Devers and a sacrifice fly by Steve Pearce.

— But wait, there’s more!

Bogaerts and Devers hit back-to-back moon-shot homers off Ryan Tepera in the ninth to account for the final score.

Only right that we go back-to-back in Drake's hometown. pic.twitter.com/ipJOf3I9zY — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2019

— Every member of the lineup finished with at least one hit.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Boston’s offense was in a hard-hitting mood, and Devers led the charge.

114.4 mph on that Devers home run, the Red Sox hardest hit ball since last August. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 20, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will meet Tuesday night for Game 2 of their four-game set. First pitch at Rogers Center is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images