Boston Red Sox fans might want to temper their expectations for Darwinzon Hernandez — for now, at least.

The Red Sox on Sunday recalled the top pitching prospect for their series finale against the Houston Astros. Hernandez, a 22-year-old, left-handed Venezuelan, made his big league debut last month against the Detroit Tigers, throwing 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief.

Prior to Sunday’s game at Minute Maid Park, Alex Cora explained that Hernandez is with the club on an emergency basis, due to the recent over-taxing of the bullpen. In a perfect world, Eduardo Rodriguez will go deep into Sunday’s game and Hernandez won’t need to pitch.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images