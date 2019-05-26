Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, David Krejci is just fine.

The Boston Bruins center missed Saturday’s practice with the same illness that forced his early exit from Thursday’s intersquad scrimmage. But Krejci was back on the ice Sunday morning and is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

Here’s a clip of Krejci skating at TD Garden:

David Krejci is on the ice for practice this morning. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/x8pUHKd6Sq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

That’s a good sight.

Brad Marchand was absent from Sunday’s practice, but it was a scheduled maintenance day for the Bruins winger. Nothing to worry about.

The Bruins and St. Louis Blues will square off Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images