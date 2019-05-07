Tom Brady Shares Instagram Post From Met Gala With Hilarious Caption

Tom Brady has quickly become a fixture on the social media scene, and he added to his resume on Monday night.

The New England Patriots quarterback and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, attended Monday’s 2019 Met Gala, which was filled with celebrities from all corners of the globe.

The power couple coordinated the color of their outfits at the event, so naturally, Brady shared an Instagram post to highlight the night. But it was the quarterback’s hilarious caption that will grab everyone’s attention.

“No we are not your Mom and Dad. #MetGala.”

Brady’s dad humor may get old for some on social media, but this one made us laugh out loud.

Thankfully Bill Belichick doesn’t have an Instagram. We’re pretty sure this isn’t his type of humor.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images