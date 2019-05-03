Tom Brady’s Patriots Teammates Get Kick Out Of QB’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Bit

Jimmy Kimmel needed help with a little prank Thursday night, and he turned to none other than Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback helped Kimmel pull one over on his longtime “nemesis” Matt Damon, who just so happens to be a diehard Boston sports fan. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host really wanted to see Brady show off his arm strength, and the six-time Super Bowl champion did so by shattering a window at Damon’s house.

The clip quickly made the rounds on social media, and it generated a number of reactions from Brady’s Patriots teammates.

It won’t be terribly long until Brady and the Patriots are back on the practice field. And judging from the zip on the football in the window-shattering gag, it looks like the 41-year-old will be more than ready to go.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images