BOSTON — To kick off the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins brought back a few members of the team from earlier in the decade.

The 2019 Cup Final kicked off Monday night at TD Garden, and as has been the case all postseason, folks waited with bated breath to see who the fan banner captain would be.

Turns out, there were quite a few banner captains.

The Bruins elected to bring back eight members of the 2010-11 team that won the championship: Mark Recchi, Andrew Ference, Dennis Seidenberg, Chris Kelly, Rich Peverly, Daniel Paille, Shawn Thornton and Michael Ryder.

Suffice to say Bruins fans were pretty excited to see them. Take a look:

Reunited. And it feels so good. Members of the 2011 #NHLBruins are in the house with @SpOlympicsMA athlete Liam O’Brien to get this place rockin’ as tonight’s Fan Banner Captains! pic.twitter.com/afYhlsOUcE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 28, 2019

Certainly the 2019 Bruins are hoping to replicate the accomplishment of the 2011 squad.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports