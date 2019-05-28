BOSTON — To kick off the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins brought back a few members of the team from earlier in the decade.
The 2019 Cup Final kicked off Monday night at TD Garden, and as has been the case all postseason, folks waited with bated breath to see who the fan banner captain would be.
Turns out, there were quite a few banner captains.
The Bruins elected to bring back eight members of the 2010-11 team that won the championship: Mark Recchi, Andrew Ference, Dennis Seidenberg, Chris Kelly, Rich Peverly, Daniel Paille, Shawn Thornton and Michael Ryder.
Suffice to say Bruins fans were pretty excited to see them. Take a look:
Certainly the 2019 Bruins are hoping to replicate the accomplishment of the 2011 squad.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports