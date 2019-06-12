Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It all comes down to this.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are set to meet Wednesday night at TD Garden in the deciding Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Matt Grzelcyk likely will be back in the lineup for the Bruins. He has been out since sustaining a concussion in Game 2 on a hit from Oskar Sundqvist. As for the Blues, Ivan Barbashev will return after serving a one-game suspension for a hit to the head of Marcus Johansson in Game 5.

You can check out the projected lineups for both teams here.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Blues Game 7:

When: Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images