The 2019 NHL Awards were Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nev., and the Eastern Conference champs received some recognition in the front office department.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney took home the General Manager of the Year Award. Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell and St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong were the other two finalists for the award.

The General Manager of the Year Award goes to Don Sweeney. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/NwV4bY2V0S — NHL (@NHL) June 20, 2019

Boston finished the 2018-19 regular season in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 49-24-9 (107 points) and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the eighth time, and to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in the last decade.

Sweeney made two key moves at the 2019 trade deadline to help add to the Boston’s depth, adding Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson. Both players had large roles in the Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images