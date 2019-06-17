Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins’ season ended in disappointment, with Boston falling to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last Wednesday.

It sure was an eventful ride, though, and you can bet the Black and Gold will do whatever it takes this offseason to come back stronger than ever for the 2019-20 NHL campaign.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Bruce Cassidy have had a few days to take stock of Boston’s crushing loss, its aftermath and what lies ahead for the organization. They addressed the media Monday, and you can watch the press conference live in the video above.

