Mondays can be a drag sometimes.

But you know what helps? The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues taking the ice for the Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston is coming off of its best performance of the series, blowing the doors off the Blues 7-2 in Game 3 at Enterprise Center. With a win on Monday, the Bruins would give themselves a chance to clinch the Stanley Cup on home ice in Game 5 on Thursday.

So, Bruins likely don’t need any help getting amped up for Game 4. But just in case some of you need a little jolt, the Bruins released a hype video ahead of puck drop.

Be advised: NESN and the Bruins are not responsible for any bodily injuries or structural damage caused by you trying to run through a wall after viewing this video.

Drop. The. Puck.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images