Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sun just cannot stop winning.

Connecticut has won each of its last seven games, and is trying to stretch its run to eight on the road against the Chicago Sky on Sunday at Wintrust Arena.

With their strong start, the Sun have built a little bit of a cushion in the Eastern Conference standings, leading by two games over the Washington Mystics and a win on the road would give the franchise its longest winning streak since a 12-game run in 2006.

Connecticut Sun (9-1) at Chicago Sky (5-3)

Sunday, June 23 at 6 p.m. ET

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Ill.

TV: NESN

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

This will be the first meeting between the two sides this season. Connecticut took two of three last season from Chicago

Players to watch

Shekinna Stricklen (11.8 points per game) hit seven of her team’s 12 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as Connecticut extended its franchise-record, regular-season home winning streak to 13 games with an 86-76 win over Atlanta.

Sky guard Diamond DeShields leads Chicago averaging 14.4 points per game. She had 19 points as the Sky had a four-game winning streak snapped against the Indiana Fever on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss