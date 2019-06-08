Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox dropped the opening game of a doubleheader on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays and will look to get back on track in the nightcap at Fenway Park.

David Price will take the mound and try to turn things around for the Red Sox in the second game of the day. The veteran southpaw will be countered by Rays right-hander Ryne Stanek.

Price owns a record of 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA through 54 innings this season, while Stanek is 0-1 with a 2.88 ERA through 34.1 innings.

