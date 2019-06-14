Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox travel to Baltimore for a three-game weekend set with the Orioles beginning Friday night at Camden Yards.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball for the Red Sox in the series opener. The left-hander is 6-4 with a 5.00 ERA in 13 starts.

Andrew Cashner was set to take the hill for Baltimore, but was scratched Thursday due to a blister on his right middle finger. The Orioles have yet to announce a new starter.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images