The Boston Red Sox will look for Eduardo Rodriguez on Sunday to give them their second win of their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Rodriguez is 6-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 12 starts this season. He will square off against fellow southpaw Blake Snell, who currently is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 91 strikeouts.

First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.

For more on Sunday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images